Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 137.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,394 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $88.34 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.