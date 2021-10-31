Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 421.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,717 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

NYSE:CRL opened at $448.68 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.87 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.17 and its 200-day moving average is $385.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

