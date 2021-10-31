Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $98.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist increased their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $1,175,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $3,201,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 646,868 shares of company stock worth $56,117,939. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.