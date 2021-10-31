SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

SSEZY traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. 88,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.64. SSE has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

