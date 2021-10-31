STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $225,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 282.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

