Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLFPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$3.46 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.