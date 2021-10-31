Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.85 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $169.12 million and $32.85 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

