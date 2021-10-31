Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE SGU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.40. Star Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 5.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Star Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.