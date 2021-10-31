Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

