State Street Corp Has $238.35 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,729 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.74% of Capri worth $238,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.24 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

