Stellar Price Tops $0.37 (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $9.04 billion and $1.15 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00070326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00104734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,290.44 or 0.99660997 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,669 coins and its circulating supply is 24,185,449,483 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.