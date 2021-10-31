Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.31. Approximately 8,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 427,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

STER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sterling Check stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 381,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.41% of Sterling Check at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

