Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.