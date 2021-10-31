Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $113.64 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.