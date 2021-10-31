Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE SQM opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.