Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 173,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period.

DFP opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $31.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

