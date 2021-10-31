Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,134 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 273,962 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $20,712,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,729,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGV opened at $85.73 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.