Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400,662 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 446.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period.

MJ opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.58.

