Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 875.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

