Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

