Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,450.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,382.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

