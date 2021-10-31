Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,620.93.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,450.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,382.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
