Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $771,723.07

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Stipend has a market capitalization of $771,723.07 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,812,707 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

