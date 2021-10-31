Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the September 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EDF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.24. 398,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,663. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.