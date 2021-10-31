Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.23

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 672807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

