Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.23

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 672807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.
Separately, Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.
In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
