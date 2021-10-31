Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,800 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the September 30th total of 787,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,459.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $$9.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. Storebrand ASA has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.