Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 122.7% in October

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the September 30th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 150,009 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th.

