Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of SUTNY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,750. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
