Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 216,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SUTNY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,750. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

