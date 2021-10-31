Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $742,000. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

SMLP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SMLP stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 95,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $100.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 30.54%.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

