SunContract Reaches Market Cap of $3.80 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $337,091.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SunContract has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00225590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.