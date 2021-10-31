Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.62.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

