Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from ATB Capital

ATB Capital reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.37.

SU opened at C$32.55 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.77 and a one year high of C$32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

