Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of research firms have commented on SNDL. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.65 on Friday. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 5.98.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 982.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,918,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after purchasing an additional 64,366,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 310.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,324,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,473 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 1,648.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,851,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

