Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $106.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

Several brokerages have commented on SVNLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SEB Equities cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

SVNLY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. 231,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,197. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.