Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVNLY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

