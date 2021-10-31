SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 154.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 281,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 170,996 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 146,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.