Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the September 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SWRAY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Swire Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

