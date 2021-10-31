Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SZLMY opened at $27.97 on Friday. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

