Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 89.8% in October

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a growth of 89.8% from the September 30th total of 248,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taisei stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Taisei has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

