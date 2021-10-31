Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

TALS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,461,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.