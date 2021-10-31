Tap Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Tap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $671,909.10 and approximately $573.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00220938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00097029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

