Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

