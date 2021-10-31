TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 112,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of TC Energy worth $180,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after acquiring an additional 775,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,750,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $55.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.