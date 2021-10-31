TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

