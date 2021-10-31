TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.33 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $33.33 million and approximately $639,239.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 67.6% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.30 or 0.00225724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004350 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

