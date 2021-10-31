Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.49% of Team worth $9,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TISI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Team by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Team by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Team by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Team by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $2.42 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Team Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

