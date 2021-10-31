Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,878,700 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the September 30th total of 2,058,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,393.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF opened at $11.24 on Friday. Technogym has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Get Technogym alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Technogym in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.