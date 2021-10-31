Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 114,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THQ stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

