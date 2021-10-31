Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.150-$13.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

TFX traded up $9.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.94. 516,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,662. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.