TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by CIBC in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIXT opened at C$47.20 on Friday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$49.43. The company has a market cap of C$12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.