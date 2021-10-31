TEMCO Trading Up 0.6% This Week (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $655,912.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00069944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00074035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00103976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,474.03 or 0.99862373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.96 or 0.06957519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022665 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

